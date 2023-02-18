Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $2.05 Million Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.2% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 122.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $244.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.94. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $265.79.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

