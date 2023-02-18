Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $2.56 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.1% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,908,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,591,269,000 after buying an additional 286,186 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,535,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,066,777,000 after buying an additional 86,345 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,514,269 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $969,764,000 after buying an additional 24,344 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Home Depot by 9.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,033,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $837,185,000 after purchasing an additional 254,205 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $317.95 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $350.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.65.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

