Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,487 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,331 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.2% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 58,283 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $60,828,000 after purchasing an additional 113,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ opened at $40.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $168.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.99 and a 200 day moving average of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

