Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Purchases 308 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,689 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,447,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,349 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $229,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,669 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,108,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,565 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Boeing by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,866,925,000 after purchasing an additional 913,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,429,000. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.41.

Shares of BA opened at $211.66 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.57 and its 200-day moving average is $172.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($7.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

