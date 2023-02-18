Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 1,012 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.5% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 80.7% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $409.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $397.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.03. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $464.05.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

