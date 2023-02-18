Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 11,897 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,897 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,565,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,507,000 after purchasing an additional 275,105 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,658,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,072,000 after acquiring an additional 619,875 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,195 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 35.7% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,130,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,511,000 after acquiring an additional 823,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,746,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,392,000 after acquiring an additional 138,183 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $28.89 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.67 and a one year high of $30.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.03.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.