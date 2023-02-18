Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 1,236 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,134 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Incline Global Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 92.9% in the third quarter. Incline Global Management LLC now owns 233,775 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $19,431,000 after acquiring an additional 112,565 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in NIKE by 1.8% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 122,715 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in NIKE by 43.8% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 875,199 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $72,747,000 after acquiring an additional 266,731 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 21.1% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 45,844 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in NIKE by 2.7% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 52,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NKE opened at $124.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $143.94. The firm has a market cap of $193.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.69 and its 200 day moving average is $109.03.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Barclays raised their price objective on NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NIKE from $128.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.18.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

