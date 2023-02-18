Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 359 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 124.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $66.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $68.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.06.

Insider Transactions at Mondelez International

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.