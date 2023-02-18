Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 636 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $142.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $154.14. The company has a market capitalization of $417.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

