Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 90 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VPU. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 560.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 88.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.9% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $149.78 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $131.72 and a 12-month high of $169.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.46 and a 200 day moving average of $153.50.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.