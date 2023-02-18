Radicle Market Capitalization Hits $100.05 Million (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. In the last seven days, Radicle has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Radicle has a market cap of $100.05 million and approximately $11.73 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radicle coin can currently be bought for $2.05 or 0.00008320 BTC on major exchanges.
Radicle Coin Profile
Radicle launched on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 48,829,112 coins. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.community. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radicle’s official website is radicle.xyz.
Radicle Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.
