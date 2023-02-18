Rakon Trading 1% Lower Over Last Week (RKN)

Rakon (RKN) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Rakon token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rakon has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rakon has a total market capitalization of $61.94 million and approximately $37,474.97 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rakon Profile

Rakon launched on April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rakon is medium.com/@rakontoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

