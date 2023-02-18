Ravencoin Trading 11.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RVN)

Ravencoin (RVN) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 17th. Over the last week, Ravencoin has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for $0.0318 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $387.09 million and approximately $11.71 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.56 or 0.00424441 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000098 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,926.13 or 0.28115723 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 12,224,502,850 coins and its circulating supply is 12,156,804,605 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community.Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another.A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes:The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

