Raymond James Boosts Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target to C$125.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Toromont Industries’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$114.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. CIBC lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$107.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Toromont Industries from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bankshares upgraded Toromont Industries to a buy rating and set a C$110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Toromont Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$120.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toromont Industries currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$123.71.

Toromont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TIH opened at C$112.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.85. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of C$93.25 and a 1-year high of C$124.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$103.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$102.64.

Toromont Industries Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 35.76%.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.00, for a total transaction of C$510,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 188,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,229,958. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

