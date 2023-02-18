Raymond James Cuts Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Price Target to $33.00

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

OHI has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.50.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.27. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $547,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 834,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,041 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its goal is to provide strong returns for investors, while serving as the preferred capital partner to operators so they can concentrate on providing a high level of care for their resident-patients.

Featured Stories

