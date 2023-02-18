Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to Issue $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%.

Rayonier has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Rayonier has a dividend payout ratio of 144.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Rayonier to earn $0.64 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 178.1%.

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $34.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.58 and a 200 day moving average of $34.51. Rayonier has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.87.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $245.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.68 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rayonier news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $708,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,225,341.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

