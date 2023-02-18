Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.39

Red Rock Resources plc (LON:RRR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.39 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.29 ($0.00). Red Rock Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.31 ($0.00), with a volume of 2,103,011 shares trading hands.

Red Rock Resources Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.39. The stock has a market cap of £3.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27.

About Red Rock Resources

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.

