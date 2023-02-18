ReddCoin (RDD) Tops One Day Volume of $48,046.39

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 17th. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $6.73 million and approximately $48,046.39 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.89 or 0.00409761 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00028130 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013564 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00017193 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004012 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000405 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

