ReddCoin (RDD) Trading Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 18th. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $6.96 million and $16,703.17 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.86 or 0.00405642 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00028448 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013583 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000825 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00017103 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004026 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000407 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

