Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Renasant has raised its dividend by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years. Renasant has a dividend payout ratio of 26.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Renasant to earn $3.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant Trading Down 0.5 %

Renasant stock opened at $37.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Renasant has a 52 week low of $27.61 and a 52 week high of $41.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.30.

Institutional Trading of Renasant

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $198.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.70 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 24.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Renasant by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Renasant during the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Renasant during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Renasant from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Renasant from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Renasant from $39.00 to $37.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Renasant from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Renasant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

About Renasant

(Get Rating)

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.