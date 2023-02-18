Render Token (RNDR) Hits Market Capitalization of $475.24 Million

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Render Token has a market capitalization of $475.24 million and $191.37 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded 29.5% higher against the US dollar. One Render Token token can currently be bought for about $1.87 or 0.00007624 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Render Token

Render Token launched on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 tokens. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

