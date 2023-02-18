Renew (LON:RNWH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $673.12

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 673.12 ($8.17) and traded as high as GBX 704 ($8.55). Renew shares last traded at GBX 699 ($8.49), with a volume of 66,879 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RNWH shares. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($10.92) price objective on shares of Renew in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 718.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 672.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of £548.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,393.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a GBX 11.33 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Renew’s previous dividend of $5.67. Renew’s dividend payout ratio is 33.68%.

In related news, insider Andries Liebenberg sold 16,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 693 ($8.41), for a total value of £112,834.26 ($136,968.03).

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

