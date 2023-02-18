Request (REQ) Trading 7.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Request (REQ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000458 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Request has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. Request has a total market cap of $113.06 million and approximately $3.50 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009521 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00044028 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00029040 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001744 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00018869 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004034 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.28 or 0.00215755 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,695.25 or 1.00002959 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11323933 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $4,550,302.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

