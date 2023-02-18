Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.85-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.47 billion. Resideo Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.85-2.15 EPS.

Resideo Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:REZI traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.86. 875,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,324. Resideo Technologies has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $27.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.15.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Resideo Technologies will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Resideo Technologies

REZI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered Resideo Technologies from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REZI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 22.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,645,000 after acquiring an additional 67,123 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 16.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 22,859 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 28,189 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, thermal and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following business segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

Featured Stories

