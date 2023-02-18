Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.84

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (TSE:RFP – Get Rating) (NYSE:RFP) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$28.84 and traded as high as C$29.36. Resolute Forest Products shares last traded at C$29.29, with a volume of 5,649 shares traded.

Resolute Forest Products Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$28.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.02. The firm has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.85.

About Resolute Forest Products

(Get Rating)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.