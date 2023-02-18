Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) is Alpine Peaks Capital LP’s 7th Largest Position

Alpine Peaks Capital LP reduced its position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,774 shares during the quarter. Resources Connection accounts for about 5.1% of Alpine Peaks Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Alpine Peaks Capital LP owned approximately 0.68% of Resources Connection worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Resources Connection by 3,211.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 825,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,825,000 after acquiring an additional 801,028 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Resources Connection by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,303,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,552,000 after buying an additional 418,510 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Resources Connection by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 342,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after buying an additional 189,054 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Resources Connection by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 130,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Resources Connection during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,261,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resources Connection Stock Performance

Shares of RGP opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $615.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.63. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $23.18.

Resources Connection Dividend Announcement

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $200.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.54 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,648.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RGP. StockNews.com raised Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America raised Resources Connection from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

