Restore (LON:RST) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $369.52

Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 369.52 ($4.49) and traded as low as GBX 335 ($4.07). Restore shares last traded at GBX 339 ($4.12), with a volume of 62,847 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.16) price objective on shares of Restore in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Restore from GBX 500 ($6.07) to GBX 450 ($5.46) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Restore alerts:

Restore Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £451.84 million, a PE ratio of 2,357.14, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 326.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 368.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

About Restore

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The Digital & Information Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets; digital workflow services, including document scanning, workflow automation, cloud-based document management systems, robotic process automation, and artificial intelligence.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Restore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.