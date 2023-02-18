Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.21

Revolution Bars Group plc (LON:RBG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.21 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 7.30 ($0.09). Revolution Bars Group shares last traded at GBX 7.10 ($0.09), with a volume of 56,767 shares.

Revolution Bars Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of £16.45 million and a PE ratio of 715.00.

About Revolution Bars Group

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city center high streets across the United Kingdom. The company's bars offer food and drinks. As of July 2, 2022, it operated 69 bars, including 2 retail brands, 49 bars under the Revolution and 18 under the Revolución de Cuba brand names.

