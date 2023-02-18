RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO Sells $102,887.04 in Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $102,887.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Vaibhav Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,148 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $108,731.92.

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,800,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,023. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $155.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on RingCentral from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on RingCentral from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on RingCentral from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 333.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in RingCentral by 17,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

