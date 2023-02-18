RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.69 to $0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $526 million to $530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $545.01 million. RingCentral also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.04-$3.10 EPS.

RingCentral Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $36.97 on Friday. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $155.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on RNG shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of RingCentral from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RingCentral from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.96.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 835 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $29,191.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,661 shares in the company, valued at $6,770,388.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $29,191.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,661 shares in the company, valued at $6,770,388.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 38,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $1,515,357.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,175 shares in the company, valued at $9,613,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,783 shares of company stock worth $2,338,384 over the last ninety days. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in RingCentral by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,739,000 after purchasing an additional 420,567 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,168,000 after purchasing an additional 43,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth about $31,316,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in RingCentral by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 738,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,510,000 after purchasing an additional 175,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth about $83,500,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

