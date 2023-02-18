RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Barclays

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on RingCentral from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on RingCentral from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on RingCentral from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. MKM Partners lowered RingCentral from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on RingCentral to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.96.

RNG opened at $36.97 on Friday. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $155.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.40.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $108,731.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,705.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $182,433.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at $4,760,284.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $108,731.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,705.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,783 shares of company stock worth $2,338,384 over the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,725,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth approximately $496,000. SQN Investors LP purchased a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,191,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in RingCentral by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 81,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 35,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

