Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) CAO Jeff Baker Sells 2,331 Shares of Stock

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.46. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $69.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $83.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $43.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $41.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

About Rivian Automotive

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,582 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $9,728,000 after acquiring an additional 129,395 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

