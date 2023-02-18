Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) CFO Claire Mcdonough Sells 2,090 Shares of Stock

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Rivian Automotive stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average is $28.46. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.39. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $69.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on RIVN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

About Rivian Automotive

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 271,246 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

