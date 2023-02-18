Robert W. Baird Raises BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Price Target to $82.00

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of BlackLine from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.67.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine Price Performance

BL opened at $71.72 on Wednesday. BlackLine has a one year low of $48.73 and a one year high of $79.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,407 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,822.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,407 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,822.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $30,771.25. Following the sale, the executive now owns 52,416 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,512 shares of company stock worth $219,722. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. grew its position in BlackLine by 5.5% in the third quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 5,712,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,167,000 after purchasing an additional 296,138 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BlackLine by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,222,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,798,000 after purchasing an additional 62,961 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in BlackLine by 8.4% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,149,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,740,000 after purchasing an additional 166,594 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in BlackLine by 0.4% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,528,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BlackLine by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,296,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,203,000 after purchasing an additional 374,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.