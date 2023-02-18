Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 179.65% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS.
Roblox Stock Down 6.2 %
Shares of RBLX opened at $40.88 on Friday. Roblox has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $54.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.20.
Insider Transactions at Roblox
In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 7,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $231,294.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,161,267 shares in the company, valued at $35,000,587.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 7,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $231,294.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,161,267 shares in the company, valued at $35,000,587.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $17,517,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 588,999 shares of company stock worth $18,717,238 over the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently commented on RBLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Roblox from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.96.
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
See Also
