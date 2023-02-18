Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 179.65% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS.

Roblox Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of RBLX opened at $40.88 on Friday. Roblox has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $54.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.20.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 7,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $231,294.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,161,267 shares in the company, valued at $35,000,587.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 7,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $231,294.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,161,267 shares in the company, valued at $35,000,587.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $17,517,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 588,999 shares of company stock worth $18,717,238 over the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Roblox by 2,473.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330,861 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,253 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $81,174,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $100,377,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Roblox by 1,297.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,050,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,507,000 after purchasing an additional 974,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RBLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Roblox from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.96.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

