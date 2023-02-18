Roger Dankel Sells 1,500 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) EVP Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $168,855.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,659 shares in the company, valued at $4,126,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of SSD stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.11. The stock had a trading volume of 219,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.88. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.25 and a twelve month high of $121.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $475.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.73 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 15.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 246.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,917,000 after buying an additional 368,325 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,720,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,066,000 after acquiring an additional 355,069 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,418,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,083,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,186,000 after purchasing an additional 180,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 631.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,257,000 after purchasing an additional 173,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

