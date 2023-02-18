Roth Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut eGain from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised eGain from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.74. eGain has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $254.79 million, a P/E ratio of -113.27 and a beta of 0.43.

eGain ( NASDAQ:EGAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. eGain had a negative return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that eGain will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGAN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of eGain by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in eGain during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in eGain by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in eGain by 69.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 56,327 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in eGain by 181.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 84,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

