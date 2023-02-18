Roth Mkm Boosts Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Price Target to $21.00

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Roth Mkm from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on INSE. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Inspired Entertainment from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Inspired Entertainment from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Inspired Entertainment presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Inspired Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INSE opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. Inspired Entertainment has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $16.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.94.

Institutional Trading of Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,412,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,749,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,170,000 after purchasing an additional 116,649 shares during the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,630,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,657,000 after purchasing an additional 81,879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,343,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,863,000 after purchasing an additional 34,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 312.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,171,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after purchasing an additional 887,651 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a game technology company, which engages in the provision of gaming systems. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, Leisure, and Corporate. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals as well as gaming software and games for the terminals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.