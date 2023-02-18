Roth Mkm Boosts Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Price Target to $21.00

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Roth Mkm from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on INSE. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Inspired Entertainment from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Inspired Entertainment from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Inspired Entertainment presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.50.
Inspired Entertainment Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:INSE opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. Inspired Entertainment has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $16.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.94.
Inspired Entertainment Company Profile
Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a game technology company, which engages in the provision of gaming systems. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, Leisure, and Corporate. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals as well as gaming software and games for the terminals.
