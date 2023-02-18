Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Boeing (NYSE:BA) a $225.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BA. Susquehanna increased their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $225.41.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $211.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $126.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.53, a PEG ratio of 58.85 and a beta of 1.41. Boeing has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $221.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.48.

Institutional Trading of Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.69) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tevis Investment Management grew its holdings in Boeing by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.