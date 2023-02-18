Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 750 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 750 ($9.10) price objective on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 755 ($9.16) price target on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 760 ($9.23) price target on HSBC in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 780 ($9.47) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 695.50 ($8.44).

HSBC Stock Performance

HSBA opened at GBX 621.10 ($7.54) on Tuesday. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 434.70 ($5.28) and a one year high of GBX 623.70 ($7.57). The company has a market cap of £124.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,293.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 564.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 522.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About HSBC

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 40,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 479 ($5.81) per share, with a total value of £191,719.75 ($232,726.09).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

