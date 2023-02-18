Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target to $18.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ICPT. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $829.64 million, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.81.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

