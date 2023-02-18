Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $81.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $81.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.35.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $69.50 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $56.53 and a 1-year high of $106.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 86.2% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

