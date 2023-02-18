Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Holdings Decreased by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors trimmed its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,152,000 after buying an additional 2,564,035 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth $16,431,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,022,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,666,000 after buying an additional 367,253 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,721,000 after buying an additional 314,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 243.0% during the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 438,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,711,000 after acquiring an additional 310,423 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCL. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.54.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 522,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $31,979,755.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,962,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,770,549.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock valued at $60,959,468 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $73.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.73 and its 200-day moving average is $52.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $87.68.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 56.86% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.78) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

