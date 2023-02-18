Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,613 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $41,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.7% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 5,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Biogen by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.6% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,930,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 4.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $278.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.39. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $311.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Biogen from $359.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Biogen from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.54.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.