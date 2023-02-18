Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $26.69 Million Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,765 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Yum China worth $26,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Yum China by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,838,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,770,000 after purchasing an additional 282,974 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in Yum China by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 9,031,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,042,000 after purchasing an additional 93,532 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Yum China by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,640,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,375,000 after purchasing an additional 166,052 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,664,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,711,000 after purchasing an additional 304,063 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Yum China by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,263,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,285,000 after purchasing an additional 76,466 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YUMC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Yum China Price Performance

NYSE:YUMC opened at $60.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.66 and a 200-day moving average of $52.35. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.72, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.53. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.62%. Yum China’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.71%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

