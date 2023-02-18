Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $35.29 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,643 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $35,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 9.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 254,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,759,000 after acquiring an additional 21,213 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Waste Management by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at $9,969,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 584 shares of company stock valued at $90,800. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waste Management Trading Up 1.7 %

Several brokerages have commented on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.00.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $154.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $175.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.24%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.