Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,504 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.13% of AMETEK worth $33,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 256.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter worth $525,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 19.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 583.1% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 87,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 74,273 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 28.4% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AME. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Loop Capital raised their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.11.

AMETEK Price Performance

AME stock opened at $146.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.35. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $148.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.62.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,538 shares of company stock worth $3,074,168. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

