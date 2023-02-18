Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,469 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $22,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 1.1 %

BDX opened at $244.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $277.29.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.70.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

