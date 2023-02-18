Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,551 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $23,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GE. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth $25,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 37.5% during the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 794.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 41.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Argus lifted their target price on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Electric from $45.50 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

General Electric Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $83.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.36. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $84.79.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

