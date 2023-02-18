Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 25,135 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,135 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of American Water Works worth $28,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 387.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. HSBC cut their price target on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their price target on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

American Water Works stock opened at $149.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.54 and its 200 day moving average is $148.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.55. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $173.87.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.74 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.09%.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

